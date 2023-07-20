The alternative school S. William Abel Academy in Williams was recently granted six-year accreditation status by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), the highest rating a school can achieve, officials said.
S. William Abel Academy offers learning opportunities for students in grades 7-12 who have been expelled from school districts, court-ordered, or deemed "at-promise" youth.
WASC is one of six regional accreditation entities in the United States. This program can give the public confidence that a given school is a trustworthy learning institution and helps to improve a school’s programs and operations.
While S. William Abel Academy has maintained its accreditation over the years, a six-year accreditation status indicates that there is “compelling evidence that the school needs little, if any, additional support for high-quality student learning,” according to a WASC accreditation status explanation.
School officials believe that S. William Abel Academy’s importance in the community and connection with its students helped elevate it to this status.
“Not only do we teach the students, but those instructing them pick them up for school, guide them and work with their caregivers,” said John Ithurburn, assistant superintendent of educational services.
This accreditation validates the environment that has been fostered at S. William Abel Academy and speaks to the effort put in by staff to bring the school to this status.
“We know that we are providing the correct support and guidance for the students that house our school,” Ithurburn said.
With this accreditation status, Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael West is thankful for the S. William Abel Academy staff and looks forward to continuing the school’s mission of helping at-promise students.
“I am extremely proud of the leadership and staff at (Colusa County Office of Education) S. William Abel Academy with their achievement of a six-year WASC Accreditation. Assistant Superintendent John Ithurburn, Teacher Doug Horton, Teacher Erin Kalfsbeek, Art Teacher Specialist Bob Kirkman, Coordinator Michelle Bingham, and Paraeducator Brittani Messina have all demonstrated an incredible dedication and passion for all of our students in their pursuit of an education. We will continue to grow and develop expanding areas of education at our Academy,” West said.