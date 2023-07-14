Home buyers continued to purchase houses in high numbers throughout the greater Sacramento area last month, the North State Building Industry Association reported.
Builders with the association reported selling 643 new homes in June throughout the eight-county region, a 149% jump in sales compared to data from June 2022. This is also the second highest sales recorded for June since 2005.
"Despite higher mortgage interest rates, sales have exceeded 600 during four of the past five months and exceeded 550 in the other month," Political Director and Senior Policy Advisor Chris Norem said in a statement. "People are eager to buy new homes in the region, particularly in the suburban areas, and more families could purchase the new home of their dreams if all our local governments would zone more areas for housing and speed the approval process up."
This year, home sales for June were also higher than May's total of 551.
According to data from the Building Industry Association, just over half of all sales were made in communities located in Sacramento County, with the bulk of the remaining sales in Placer County developments.
Suburban communities remain in high demand, with more than nine out of 10 sales reported outside the central core, officials said. A total of 48 home sales were recorded in Yuba County, 25 of which were purchased in the Plumas Lake area.