Members of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments Board of Directors and other officials were in Yuba County on Thursday to hear from local leaders about the progress that is happening in the area and the future of the county as a whole.

Often referred to as SACOG, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments is an important organization for the Sacramento region – of which Yuba and Sutter counties are a part of – because it plays a major role in distributing transportation funding, among other benefits.

Tags

Recommended for you