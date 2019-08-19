Travelers headed to the Sacramento International Airport will have additional parking available, with the opening of a second economy lot on campus.
The addition includes 2,600 more parking spaces on the west side economy lot for $10 a day.
However, the new west lot is pre-pay, meaning customers will need to pay when they park by entering their license plate number at the pay station and providing electronic payment.
Shuttle service will still be provided at approximately 25-30-minute intervals to and from the terminal.
“We have seen such tremendous growth over the last three years, we anticipate we will serve 13 million passengers in 2019, far outpacing our growth predictions,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports director in a news release. “Opening the west economy lot adds additional parking while we evaluate our future infrastructure needs.”
Directions to the west lot: Take the Economy Lot exit, make a right turn onto Crossfield Drive, head straight, and follow the signs into the lot.