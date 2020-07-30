Two Sacramento County men pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to human trafficking.
Majestic Boyd, 40, of Sacramento and Eric Walker, 29, of Elk Grove were arrested in Yuba City on Monday after their alleged victim escaped captivity and told a bystander to call 911. YCPD responded to the 900 block of Gray Avenue and saw three individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions. Boyd and Walker were arrested during a traffic stop and the third person was determined not to be involved and was released.
The victim was allegedly taken against her will, sexually assaulted, and exploited for prostitution.
Boyd was charged with kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping for rape, human trafficking for forced labor, and human trafficking for sex. Walker was charged with the same four counts along with rape of a drugged victim, rape by force or fear, and oral copulation by force.
At an arraignment in Sutter County Superior Court on Wednesday, Boyd and Walker had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf. Walker’s bail was increased to $750,000 from $500,000. Boyd has a bail hearing scheduled for today (Friday) at 9 a.m. and both are set to appear in court for a prehearing conference on Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.