A Sacramento man died of a suspected accidental drowning at Collins Lake on Saturday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Michael Vu Her, 27, was boating with his family when he fell off the boat at some point on Saturday. He was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Following a search, his body was recovered from the lake Sunday afternoon near where he had disappeared.
Carbah said the official cause of death is pending an autopsy, but there was no indication it was anything other than an accidental drowning.