A Yuba County Superior Court judge found there was enough evidence for a Sacramento man to be tried on three counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

Judge Julia Scrogin ruled last Friday following a preliminary hearing that there was not enough evidence to hold Rosendo Aquino-Loyola, 38, to one count of kidnapping by means of persuading or enticing a minor to commit a lewd or lascivious act, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith.

The count was dismissed. Aquino-Loyola will be headed to trial on the other three charges. He was arrested in August after an investigation by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives into a report of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old Linda girl. Aquino-Loyola was acquainted with the victim through extended family, according to law enforcement.

Smith said YCSO Detective Charles May testified during the preliminary hearing last week.

Aquino-Loyola is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22 for an arraignment on the information. He posted bail on Wednesday and is no longer in custody.

Tags

Recommended for you