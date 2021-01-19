A Sacramento man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to murder and several other felony and misdemeanor counts in connection to a vehicle collision that left a Marysville woman dead.
Dominik O. Cash, 27, was charged with murder, evading a peace officer causing death, driving under the influence causing injury, hit-and-run, possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon, misdemeanor resisting a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license.
On Saturday around 11 p.m., Cash was traveling south on Highway 70 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passing over double yellow lines.
As he entered Marysville, the California Highway Patrol successfully deployed a spike strip. Cash still continued into Marysville at high speed and drove into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street through a red light signal and broadsided a vehicle that was heading east on Ninth Street, according to a CHP press release.
Dawn L. Ritter, 55, was killed in the collision.
Alcohol and drugs were considered a factor in the collision.
Cash appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Tuesday via video conference from Yuba County Jail.
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter read out Cash’s charges which in total carry 24 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.
According to court documents, Cash was previously convicted of two counts of evading a peace officer, vehicle theft, and grand theft in Contra Costa County.
Wirtschafter denied Cash the opportunity for bail at the request of the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.
Cash will next appear in court on Feb. 3 for a prehearing conference.