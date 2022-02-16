The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension has teamed up with the Western Cover Crop Council - Southwest Region Committee to host a Sacramento Valley Cover Crop tour next month.
“This is the first tour like this, and our first event from the Southwestern Regional Committee of the Western Cover Crops Council,” said Sarah Light, agronomy farm adviser for the UCCE Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties.
According to Light, the tour will be going to two orchards and three annual crop fields in the Colusa and Meridian area, all of which have cover crops planted.
“Much of the tour will be on production farms and we will be outside seeing cover crops in the field during the presentations,” said Light. “The tour will showcase how cover crops look in a variety of cropping systems in the region.”
Light said the tour will be starting and ending at the UCCE Colusa County office, 100 Sunrise Blvd., Suite E, Colusa, and attendees will be riding in vans to the various locations.
“We will be ending with dinner and programming at a restaurant in town,” said Light.
According to Light, cover crops are a great way to build soil health and soil carbon.
“They protect the soil by keeping it covered, maintain a living root in the ground, increase soil organic matter, and increase the diversity in the system by adding another type of plant in the rotation,” said Light. “Cover crops are one of the best ways to build soil carbon and for agriculture to contribute toward our climate change goals.”
Light said cover crops that also increase soil health will keep soil farmable for the long term.
“There is increased interest in cover cropping in California, but the practice isn’t as widely adopted,” said Light. “In addition, less research has been done in the west on this management practice.”
During the tour, Light said there will be experienced growers, researchers and industry partners discussing cover crop management and selection while visiting each of the locations.
“The tour is being offered to provide regionally relevant information to producers in the Central Valley who wish to use cover crops,” said Light.
According to Light, providing this full-day tour through various fields in the region allows attendees to get a hands-on, visual demonstration that they would not get to see at a conference or seminar.
“Tour attendees will have a chance to see how the cover crops are growing in a variety of cropping systems,” said Light. “In addition, at our lunch stop we will have a tour of equipment that can be used to manage cover crops, with a focus on equipment that can be used for termination. One of the main questions I get about cover crops is how to terminate them effectively. Attendees will be able to see how the field looks during cover crop management and termination. … One site has 31 species planted, and another has 14. And then there are three other fields entirely. There are single species and mixes that can be seen side by side. This would be lost at an inside conference or seminar. Finally, there will be plenty of time for discussion with other attendees, speakers, and members of the Western Cover Crops Council.”
The Sacramento Valley Cover Crop tour will be held on Thursday, March 3.
Light said the event is open for anyone interested in learning about cover cropping in California.
“It will be beneficial for farmers, ranchers, industry representatives, NGO partners, consultants – like PCAs and CCAs – and others who advise farmers on management practices,” said Light.
The $50 registration fee includes morning refreshments, transportation, lunch and dinner.
There will be light to moderate walking on mostly flat ground at each site, so attendees are asked to wear appropriate footwear and dress in layers for inclement weather.
“It will be a lot of fun and will provide a truly comprehensive overview of cover cropping in the region,” said Light. “However, for those who can’t commit to an entire day of the tour, we have a shorter field day on Feb. 24 at just one field site.”
For more information, contact Light at 530-822-4715 or email selight@ucanr.edu.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yvz2nfdc or call Julia Kalika, ANR Program Support Unit, at 530-750-1361.