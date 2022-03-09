Small business owners in both Yuba and Sutter counties will be able to access a new resource to help grow and prosper.
California Capital Financial Development Corporation (FDC) announced Wednesday that it has opened the Sacramento Valley Small Business Development Center (SBDC). According to California Capital FDC, this new development center will be able to deliver no-cost one-on-one advising and free or low-cost training for small businesses.
California Capital FDC said the small business development center is “the largest technical assistance provider for small businesses in the U.S. and is part of a national network of nearly 1,000 centers.” Sacramento Valley SBDC is one of 16 service centers in Northern California where small businesses can get assistance.
“Coming out of the COVID business crisis, the SBDC recognizes the need for innovative approaches to entrepreneurship,” NorCal SBDC Associate Region Director Ann Johnson-Stromberg said in a statement. “Every partner has something different to offer and we are excited about this one with California Capital.”
California Capital FDC said services provided through the various workshops and advice given at its service centers in Northern California have resulted in $539 million in loans and investment capital in 2021 and the start of 316 new businesses, creation of 8,500 new jobs and increased sales of nearly $266 million.
Leading the new Sacramento Valley SBDC is SiewYee Lee-Alix, a business advisor and former program development manager with California Capital FDC.
“SiewYee’s deep knowledge of the business development landscape complements her passion for connecting small business owners to the resources they need, and seeing them thrive,” California Capital FDC President and CEO Deborah Lowe Muramoto said in a statement. “As an integral part of the California Capital FDC team, she used her expertise in procurement and program development to help small businesses remain open and even expand during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For more information about Sacramento Valley SBDC or to apply for SBDC services, visit www.sacramentovalleysbdc.org or call 916-655-2100.