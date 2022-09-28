SAFE Credit Union announced this week that it is inviting its members and the public to decide which two Sacramento region nonprofits, including those in Yuba and Sutter counties, will each receive $5,000 grants through its grant program.
Officials with the credit union said applications for the next grant cycle will be accepted starting Saturday through Oct. 31. Applications should be submitted by nonprofits serving the Sacramento region with programs focused on economic development and/or economic education.
After a committee decides on the four finalists, voting will take place from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 to determine who the final grant recipients will be. Officials said votes will be accepted electronically, and details and links to the voting form will be provided on Dec. 1 at safecu.org.
“We’re hoping this program inspires our members, nonprofits, and everyone in the community to get involved,” SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Manager Amanda Merz said in a statement. “We’re going to share the word about the finalists and their programs far and wide to get people excited about what they do.”
Officials with the credit union said $120,000 in grants are given out each year to nonprofits serving people in the “Greater Sacramento area” with programs supporting education, healthcare, veterans, and financial education. The grants are part of an “overall annual commitment of $400,000 in philanthropic giving.”
The changes in the grant awards process marks the first time SAFE Credit Union is opening the final portion of the selection process to a community wide vote, officials said.
“We see this as a great way to get our members and the public involved in helping us support programs that improve economic development or provide financial education,” Merz said. “Credit union members, especially those who are with SAFE, truly care about their communities. We’re happy to provide a way for them to directly connect with deciding which programs to support.”
For more information about SAFE’s grant program or to speak with Merz, contact Senior Communications Manager Carole Ferguson at carole.ferguson@safecu.org or call 916-836-6318.