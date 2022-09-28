SAFE Credit Union announced this week that it is inviting its members and the public to decide which two Sacramento region nonprofits, including those in Yuba and Sutter counties, will each receive $5,000 grants through its grant program.

Officials with the credit union said applications for the next grant cycle will be accepted starting Saturday through Oct. 31. Applications should be submitted by nonprofits serving the Sacramento region with programs focused on economic development and/or economic education.

