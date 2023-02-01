SAFE Credit Union is increasing its annual scholarship award from $1,000 to $2,000. The scholarship will be given to 10 selected high school seniors to continue their education after graduation.
Totaling $20,000, the awards are based on the applicant’s financial need, grade point average, a personal statement and a letter of recommendation, officials said.
"We are renewing our commitment to empowering both individuals and our communities this year by doubling our scholarship awards," SAFE Credit Union President and CEO Faye Nabhani said in a statement. "We know early support of students furthering their education can help launch them into a future with fulfilling and far-reaching careers."
In order to qualify, students must attend school in either Yuba, Sutter, Alameda, Amador, Butte, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano and Yolo counties. Applicants must also either be members of SAFE Credit Union or have parents or guardians who are members, officials said.
Scholarship recipients can use the funds for any university, college, community college or trade school that they attend.
“We are excited to add more impact to our scholarship awards this year,” Community Impact Specialist Brit Kelleher said in a statement. “Our scholarship committee recognizes the increased need to further support our college and trade school-bound high school seniors.”
For over 20 years, SAFE has provided over $200,000 in scholarship funds to students across 13 counties, officials said.