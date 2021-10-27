Yuba City Unified School District board members voted on Tuesday to hold the next board meeting in November online to assure the safety of all attendees and to continue upholding their duties.
“When you voted to implement AB 361 that allowed the governing board to hold the meetings via teleconference, it does require, as I shared, a 30-day review and so we are at that point where the board will need to review and reconsider continuing to hold your board meetings via teleconference due to the present imminent risks to the health and safety of the meetings’ attendees,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD during the board meeting.
According to Osumi, there are two upcoming board meetings left for the year 2021. A board meeting will be held on Nov. 9 and another on Dec. 14. During the upcoming Nov. 9 meeting, board members will reconsider whether to hold the next meeting in December online or return back to in-person.
“I think we also need to consider whether or not we’ll be able to have a meeting,” said Sarbjit Takhar, the board’s vice president. “Well, because it was disrupted last time, we couldn’t really have a meeting. Will that happen again?”
Most of the board members shared that they would like to hold in-person meetings but are concerned about their safety and being able to complete their duties.
“The board has to feel safe and no one can tell you what makes you feel safe except you,” said Lonetta Riley, president of the board, during the meeting.
Some board members expressed that the last meeting held in-person felt intimidating due to what board member Shelley Priddy described as “hostile” parents with anti-masking views. The public is required to wear masks in school environments and school areas.
Board member Jasmin Dhami suggested the idea of holding the meeting outside, but others stated that it would be difficult to hold the meeting outdoors due to the weather and bringing needed technology outside to host the meeting online for attendees who prefer to watch it at home.
During the ending comments of the board meeting on Tuesday, Takhar said that he would like to hold meetings in-person and believes people have the right to stand up for their beliefs, but is concerned about being able to have a meeting without disruption when board members have a duty to approve agenda items and keep the district running. According to Takhar, he will not put his personal beliefs over the needs of the YCUSD students.
The YCUSD board also held its first public hearing for the process of shifting to district-based voting. There was only one public comment regarding their appreciation of the process. The next public hearing will be held at the Nov. 9 board meeting.
According to a presentation by Rob Murray, director of demographics and planning for King Consulting, district members should consider if they are part of a community of interest when giving public comment. Community members can also consider areas that should be combined or divided, so common interests can best be represented with a single trustee. Members of the public can also share any additional criteria they believe must be considered.
Other considerations the public may want board members to consider when developing boundaries could be city limits, defined neighborhoods, county voting precincts, or other local agency trustee areas. The race, ethnicity, age, income levels and housing tenures may also be additional data the public may request the board to view.
In order to provide input for the process, members of the public may submit a form to speak at the next public outreach meeting or use the YCUSD website to provide input on criteria that should be considered when developing YCUSD trustee areas. Maps are also available online through the YCUSD website at different scales to assist the public in defining community interest areas.
The board members also passed the school calendar year for 2022-23 to provide families by December a calendar of how next year will look. The board did not approve the calendar years of 2023-24 and 2024-25 due to the past unprecedented year of dealing with COVID. The board hopes to get additional data on attendance to be able to approve the upcoming calendar years.