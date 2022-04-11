As the calendar transitions toward the warmer months of the year, safety hazards tend to be more frequent for the community.
Water recreation, bike rides and outdoor activity, while fun, do pose a risk to the public, according to Yuba County media and community engagement specialist William Bradley.
To help mitigate the risk of summertime accidents in the mid-valley region, Bradley helped organize a Public Safety Day in celebration of National Public Health Week to help raise awareness and information on ways to keep families safe.
There were numerous stations, Bradley said, including one on oral health, to help people eat and drink healthy and take care of their mouths, not to mention information on water recreation safety, child rearing and transporting young children in cars.
“We have services provided to the public wherever you are,” Bradley said.
Bradley and Yuba County Health and Human Services also provided free bike helmets, life jackets, child seats, water bottles and Brita water pitchers to the public.
The idea behind the pitchers, Bradley said, was to “rethink your drink,” as far as lowering a person’s intake of caloric beverages.
“It also doubles as a way to stay hydrated in the summer months,” Bradley said.
Sierra Jarmon, of Yuba City, knows accidents can happen in a second regardless of what a person is doing. Whether it is spending time on the lake or simply trying to install a car seat, Jarmon said safety needs to take priority.
As a mother of three children, Jarmon knows the value of making sure her kids are transported safely in a car.
Jarmon said it is easy to make a mistake when installing a car seat, so people need to be careful, read the instructions and ask for help if necessary.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Jarmon said.
Sam Sampson, who traveled to Safety Day from Sheridan, said local counties are not the only resource for help with child car seats.
There is also the local fire department and police force that can provide such a service. As a mother of a 10-month old, Sampson knows firsthand the value of taking advantage of every resource possible to help alleviate the risks involved with raising a child.
Sampson and her mother, Patti Francis, took advantage of Saturday’s giveaway by accepting a life jacket for young Brooklyn, as well as the Brita filter and water bottle to make sure everyone has a fun but safe summer.
“It gives me peace of mind knowing that if she goes (to the lake), I have a life jacket for my grandbaby,” Francis said.