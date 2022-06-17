The Olivehurst public pool is hosting a Splash Safely Into Summer event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in Olivehurst.
The event hosted by the Olivehurst Public Utility District is in collaboration with Yuba County Health and Human Services, First 5 Yuba County, and the Yuba Water Agency. It will feature giveaways and prizes, as well as “plentiful summer safety information shared with parents and guardians to keep children safe in our pools, water ways, and community in general,” Yuba County Health and Human Services said.
The Olivehurst Public Utility District Pool, located at 1966 9th Ave. in Olivehurst, is open seven days a week from noon to 4:45 p.m. The pool also offers water exercise and swimming lessons for children ages 0-17.
For more information about fee schedules and season passes, visit www.opud.org.