Adventist Health/Rideout recently announced that board-certified physician assistant Lema Safi has joined the Adventist Health Physician Network – General, Bariatric and Breast Surgery Clinic in Yuba City.
The healthcare provider said Safi’s role will be to ensure general and bariatric surgical patients receive quality care throughout all stages of the surgical process at the multi-specialty clinic.
“Health truly is the ultimate wealth,” Safi said in a statement. “If a person is healthy, they are prepared for everything life has to offer. The well-being of my patients, in all aspects, is my priority.”
Safi received a bachelor’s degree in health science and healthcare administration from California State University, Sacramento, and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine in Portland.
Adventist Health/Rideout said Safi is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is fluent in English, Farsi (Dari), Pashto and Hindi.
She is currently accepting new patients at Adventist Health Physician Network – General, Bariatric and Breast Surgery Clinic, located at 481 Plumas Ave. #202 in Yuba City. For more information or to make an appointment, call 530-749-2409.