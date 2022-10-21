Salmon1.jpg

Yuba Feather Elementary School fourth grade students search for macroinvertebrate insects in the Yuba River on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Salmon expeditions have been a right of passage for area fourth grade students for years. 

The South Yuba River Citizens League holds salmon expedition trips for schools throughout October and November to observe the migration patterns and life cycles of salmon while gaining a better understanding of local ecology.

