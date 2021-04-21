The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, which serves Northern California and Northern Nevada, has new leaders.
Majors John and Pamilla Brackenbury, who are husband and wife, were installed as divisional leaders in a ceremony on April 17 at the Suisun City Kroc Center. The majors take over leadership from Lt. Colonels Ivan and Jennifer Wild, who now head up the Salvation Army’s Southwest Division headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Brackenburys previously served as the leaders of the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division.
“We truly enjoyed our time in beautiful Alaska, serving those in the most need,” said John Brackenbury in a press release. “We are excited to be returning to Sacramento to build upon a legacy of success the Del Oro Division has achieved in effectively responding to the pandemic and devastating wildfires.”
John Brackenbury is now the Del Oro divisional commander and Pamilla Brackenbury is the division’s secretary for women’s ministries.
Both have a long history of serving in The Salvation Army, including multiple previous appointments in the Del Oro Division headquartered in Sacramento.
“It’s amazing to see programs and events that we had a hand in starting, that are now flourishing and expanding,” said Pamilla Brackenbury in a press release. “We are so humbled to have been chosen to return to the Del Oro Division, this time as divisional leaders.”
John Brackenbury has a master of organizational leadership degree with an emphasis in nonprofit management and Pamilla Brackenbury has a master of leadership degree.
In their previous appointments in the Del Oro Division, they had a hand in helping begin the E. Claire Raley Transitional Living Center for families in Sacramento, building the Suisun City Kroc Center, launching the Annual Helping Handbags Fundraiser in Sacramento, and much more.
“We are so excited to be here and be a part of this community again,” said John Brackenbury in a press release. “We have big shoes to fill from Majors Ivan and Jennifer Wild, but we have been welcomed with open arms by staff, officers, volunteers and advisory organization members. We look forward to building new relationships and helping to improve the lives of those we serve.”
John and Pamilla Brackenbury will oversee operations throughout the Del Oro Division. The Del Oro Division covers all of Northern California, including the East and North Bays and areas north to the border of Oregon. It also covers Northern Nevada, including Reno and Carson City.