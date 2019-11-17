The Salvation Army has revitalized a forgotten neighborhood in Linda, with the recent dedication of a new housing development they call “Hope Vista.”
The eight-home project broke ground in June, demolishing existing structures that were located on the property, and rebuilding from the ground up.
Sam Jarosz, public relations director for the Salvation Army Del Oro Division, said the newly-constructed homes will house families who were displaced by the Camp Fire last year as they work to get back on their feet.
“The project is about a month ahead of schedule, thanks to the hard work by Hilbers Construction and city and county officials,” said Jarosz. “The new goal is to have families in the homes by Christmastime.”
Seven families are expected to move in by mid-December, and will be welcomed with a fridge full of food, a Christmas tree and gifts sponsored by local businesses just in time for the holidays.
According to Jarosz, this is the only traditional housing program available in the region, which has an already large homeless population and a poverty rate of 15 percent.
The Yuba-Sutter Homeless Consortium funded a large part of the project with their contribution of $800,000. Habitat for Humanity supplied the refrigerators and ranges for each of the homes, and furnishings were provided by Bi-County Ambulance and Tri-Counties Bank.
“Vista Hope will be reserved for Camp Fire survivors for at least 18 months,” said Jarosz. “After that, the homes may be available to others going through Salvation Army programs.”
Majors Julius Murphy, Yuba-Sutter Corps officer for the Salvation Army, said the Salvation Army already purchased the lot located next to Hope Vista and has another similar project in the works.