The Salvation Army is hosting school supply drives at Walmart stores across the country, including in Yuba City and Marysville, according to a press release.
Walmart shoppers can purchase school supplies online and in-store to help local families in need – at participating locations, The Salvation Army is placing collection bins inside the store.
According to the press release,the national campaign runs through Aug. 9, however days may vary by location.
The Walmarts at 1150 Harter Road, Yuba City, and 1131 N Beale Road, Marysville, are participating, according to the press release.