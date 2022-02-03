The Salvation Army said it will begin its Fresh Fridays program today in Yuba City in an effort to provide free and fresh food to families in need.
Fresh Fridays, according to the religious organization, is a “free, outdoor food market designed to allow families to safely shop for food necessities.”
Provided in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, available food items may include produce, fresh meats, dairy products and non-perishable items.
Fresh Fridays was created by The Salvation Army in September 2021 in order to distribute food safely and efficiently. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fresh Fridays program moved to an outdoor-style market.
The Salvation Army said it expects to continue the program every Friday through May 27.
Those interested can pick up the free food from 9 a.m. to noon at The Salvation Army Yuba Sutter Corps, 401 Del Norte Ave. in Yuba City.
For more information, call 530-216-4530 ext. 4537.