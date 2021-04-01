A group of volunteers spent a part of Thursday assembling 500 goodie baskets to be given away to local children on Saturday morning as part of the Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps Easter Basket giveaway.
The event will be held at the organization’s Yuba City facility and will be set up as a drive-through event.
“Every year we do something but because of COVID-19 the last two years, we’ve had to do a curbside pull-up event,” said Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps Major Julius Murphy. “As long as someone who drives up has their kids in the car, we’ll give one basket per kid ages 12 and under.”
Murphy said the event was made possible through donations from several other community members and businesses, including Freedom Mortgage, Hilbers, Inc., Providence Properties, and Vivid Sky Credit.
Each of the 500 baskets was filled with candies and other treats, craft kits and coloring books. Members of Salvation Army will be in attendance on Saturday to pass out baskets on the day of the event.
Last year’s event saw baskets distributed within an hour, so Murphy suggested those that plan on attending should get there early.
Saturday’s event is planned for 11 a.m. at 401 Del Norte Ave., Yuba City. The free giveaway will go until supplies last.
“The Salvation Army is here to meet needs and Easter is a time of fun and celebration,” Murphy said. “With COVID, we just wanted to provide a glimmer of hope and joy through this time.”