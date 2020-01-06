The Salvation Army officially took over day-to-day operations at 14Forward on Monday, after contracting with the county to provide 24/7 support at the emergency homeless shelter in Marysville.
The organization has been contracted to provide security, compliance, intake and other shelter support functions at the facility since last November and has had county staff working onsite with them to help with the transition, which wrapped up last week.
“We’ve been working with them since Nov. 1 and have been training them on some of the operational aspects of the day-to-day operations of how we were doing them,” said Chaya Galicia, homeless project manager for Yuba County. “We wanted a very limited impact on our clients. (Salvation Army) has been a great partner in working alongside our team and wanting to maintain the same level of care for the clients.”
The 40-bed shelter comprised of 20 Tuff Sheds first opened in 2016. Galicia said the plan was to have the county operate the facility at first, before turning it over to a local shelter agency that is better equipped to handle the day-to-day load. Contracting with an agency like the Salvation Army will allow for 24/7 staffing of the facility – previously, the facility had a volunteer site host who would work on the evenings and weekends when county employees were unable to be there.
The partnership will also benefit the county because it will free up more time for Health and Human Services employees to have one-on-one time with clients, providing case management and assisting in obtaining and retaining permanent housing.
Galicia said it will also allow the shelter to reach full capacity. In the past, the county only filled a portion of the capacity to ensure that there was enough staffing to provide case management and services to clients. With the seven staff members Salvation Army plans to bring along, the facility will be able to serve up to 40 clients. With the help of some available Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) funding, the plan is to expand the facility another five units in the spring.
“We’re really excited to get to full capacity and impact homelessness in the region – something we’ve been doing for 30 years at the Depot, and we’re going to continue that legacy,” said Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter Corps. Maj. Julius Murphy.
The Salvation Army has operated the Depot Family Crisis Center – 408 J Street, Marysville – since 1991.
Galicia said the requirements to stay at the no-barrier shelter will not change with the Salvation Army taking over responsibilities.
The county paid Salvation Army $186,896 (Public Health budget) to provide services through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30. The terms and scope of the agreement will be evaluated over the next few months to determine what the agreement will look like moving forward, said Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown.