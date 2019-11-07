Approximately 3,500 Walmart locations across the country, including the two stores in the Yuba-Sutter area, are teaming up with the Salvation Army on a holiday toy drive this weekend.
As part of the toy drive, Walmart shoppers will receive a list of suggested toys to help the Salvation Army check off holiday wish lists for children and families in need.
The event is planned for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both the Walmart store in Linda (1131 North Beale Road) and in Yuba City (1150 Harter Parkway) will be participating in the event.