For the third year in a row, the Salvation Army is holding a school supply drive at several Walmart locations across the county, including Yuba City and Linda locations.
“As students return to the classrooms this fall after more than a year of learning challenges due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army and Walmart want to make sure children have the supplies they need to feel confident and be successful this school year,” it was stated in a release issued by the Salvation Army.
Shoppers can purchase school supplies online at TSAStuffTheBus.org or place donated school supplies in branded collection bins inside participating stores, according to the release, and the Salvation Army will pick up school supplies and provide them to families in need in the communities in which they are given.
“More families than ever need help,” the release said. “The pandemic continues to push more people into poverty. Simple donations of pens, pencils and the like can help families experiencing lost wages and looming evictions, not to have to make the painful choice of putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools they need for school. Together, we can lift our community up and out of pandemic poverty.”
The national campaign will run Aug. 6-8.
For more information, visit TSAStuffTheBus.org.