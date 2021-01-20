A San Bruno man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to six felony counts related to the alleged sexual assault of a 65-year-old woman in Yuba City.
Sukhdeep Singh, 31, was charged with burglary with the intent to commit a sex offense, rape, oral copulation by force, burglary, robbery, and false imprisonment by violence.
On Friday around 5:30 a.m. the alleged victim was returning to her home in the 1100 block of Kenny Drive when Singh pushed her inside and held her against her will. Singh then allegedly sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.
He was located laying on the front lawn of a residence a few blocks away and was identified as the man who assaulted her.
Singh was arraigned on Wednesday and will next appear in Sutter County Superior Court on Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.
As of late Wednesday, Singh remained in Sutter County Jail on $250,000 bail.