Dominik Oshay Cash, a San Francisco man who was found guilty of second degree murder on March 14 for the January 2021 death of Marysville resident Dawn Loralee Ritter, was sentenced last month to serve a total of 21 years to life in a state prison, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.

Along with being found guilty by a Yuba County jury of second degree murder, Cash also was found guilty of charges that included reckless evasion, fleeing the scene of a collision, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, vandalism, and driving on a suspended license. While Yuba County court records show that Cash was sentenced to 15 years to life with the possibility of parole, Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt told the Appeal that the full 21-years-to-life sentence includes 10 different counts in which Cash was found guilty.

