After an announcement late last week regarding changes in leadership for Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, the next executive director of that initiative, Marni Sanders, made her planned exit from the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce official.
Sanders, who said she has been with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for six years, confirmed with the Appeal that she will be taking over in her new role at Blue Zones on March 6. Her last day as CEO of the chamber will be Feb. 23.
“My involvement with the Chamber in the beginning as a Chamber Ambassador, then Membership Director and ultimately CEO has been an incredible experience for me. The work that has been accomplished working alongside the board, ambassadors, staff, and members; the people I have met along the way; and the friendships I have forged, have brought an abundance of purpose to my life,” Sanders said in an email to Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce members on Saturday. “Together, we have navigated and accomplished a lot over this time. Some of these accomplishments include, establishing a Film Commission for Yuba-Sutter, the creation of the Yuba Sutter Restaurant Association, the Marysville Business Alliance, the Champion Circle partner group, and resurrecting LEADership Yuba-Sutter. Whatever the project or initiative, it has been to serve and be champions for the Yuba Sutter business community.”
Sanders said with her new role at Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, she will continue to be “deeply involved in the community” and with area businesses.
On Monday, Sanders said no replacement for the CEO position at the chamber has been selected yet, but did say the position will be posted publicly “soon.” In her message to chamber members over the weekend, Sanders said the chamber’s board is “eager to fill the position.”
The change in leadership at both the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter is the result of Steve Kroeger, a former Yuba City city manager and the current executive director of Blue Zones, announcing last week that he would be stepping down from his role with the project.
On Friday last week, Kroeger said he would be exiting from Blue Zones in “mid-February,” as he heads back into retirement.
“I will continue to stay engaged beyond this time in order to assist with the transition and foresee continued engagement as one of the community leaders who shares the love of Yuba Sutter and believes that we deserve a great future,” Kroeger said in a statement last week.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led wellbeing improvement initiative that was launched in the Yuba-Sutter area in November 2021 in partnership with Adventist Health. The purpose of the project is to help residents live longer and better lives.
Since establishing itself in the community, the Blue Zones Project has led several initiatives and activities to improve the health and wellbeing of area residents. It also has and continues to designate some area businesses as “Blue Zones Project Approved,” including New Earth Market in Yuba City, the Appeal previously reported.