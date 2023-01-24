After an announcement late last week regarding changes in leadership for Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, the next executive director of that initiative, Marni Sanders, made her planned exit from the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce official.

Sanders, who said she has been with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for six years, confirmed with the Appeal that she will be taking over in her new role at Blue Zones on March 6. Her last day as CEO of the chamber will be Feb. 23.

