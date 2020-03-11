WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders, undaunted by a string of primary defeats, announced Wednesday that he would soldier on and keep his presidential campaign alive, even though his path to the nomination has all but vanished.
Speaking the day after another round of sweeping primary victories for former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders said, “On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden.”
He had remained silent Tuesday after he was soundly defeated in at least four of the six states voting, but confirmed at a news conference in his hometown of Burlington, Vt., that he planned to participate in the Sunday debate in Phoenix.
“Donald Trump must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen,” Sanders said during a nine-minute statement. “On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal.”
His aides and allies had been saying he should not drop out, despite Biden’s growing lead in convention delegates and a primary calendar that is moving into territory even more unfriendly to Sanders in the coming weeks. They were eager to see him in Sunday’s debate.
“America finally gets to see Biden defend his ideas, or lack thereof, on Sunday,” Briahna Joy Gray tweeted Tuesday night.
But David Sirota, a usually combative Sanders adviser, struck a rare conciliatory tone, even as he made the case for a continued primary fight.
“That battle-tests the nominee,” Sirota said on Twitter, citing the contests between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in 2008. He said Sanders would be the best nominee, but added. “No matter who it is, the Dem nominee is better than Trump.”