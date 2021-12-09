The true meaning of Christmas was on full display Thursday at Virginia School in Wheatland as Santa Claus arrived with a full police and fire escort to deliver not only presents, but joy to the students waiting outside.
Through an effort by the Marysville Rotary club, 165 wrapped gifts were delivered to students at the school who were eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa.
“They make their own shopping list and for two or three weeks have been talking about what they want from Santa when Santa comes to visit,” said Courtney Coburn, principal of Virginia School. “They’ve been looking forward to it. A lot of them wore their Christmas best today so that they could be here to see Santa. For some of the kids, this is about the only time they’re going to get to see Santa with … COVID and all that.”
For members of the Rotary club, these opportunities are what being a part of the community is all about. The club has been doing events such as this with the Virginia School for about 29 years.
“The smiles on their faces make it absolutely rewarding and make it easy for us to come back each and every year to make this event happen,” said Matt Peyret, president of Marysville Rotary. “It’s one of the most meaningful events, to me, that we have in the club.”
Virginia School is a charter school under the Yuba County Office of Education that runs a variety of programs for students between the ages of three and 22 who are medically fragile and have multiple disabilities.
In order to help protect the students, Santa could only meet with them outside of the school, but that didn’t stop the happiness and joy they felt from his visit.
“This is just a beautiful gift for the kids this year for the Rotarians to be able come out and to be able to accommodate us to be able do the event outside, provide the gifts and do the visit,” said Coburn. “This is amazing because we haven’t been able to do anything like this in two years. So, it’s an amazing gift for them.”
Coburn expressed gratitude that members of the community, like the Rotary club, take the time to visit with the children and bring a sense of excitement to students who oftentimes don’t have access to the same activities other kids get to enjoy.
“This is wonderful. It gives them the opportunity to have social interactions with other people outside of our classroom teams. It allows them to be able to engage in activities that all other kids do but in a way that is appropriate for them,” said Coburn. “For so many of these kids, they just don’t have the opportunity to get out as often as other kiddos and do things and to be able to have Santa come to us, since we can’t go to Santa, is huge.”
Mike Crowley, also with Marysville Rotary, said an event such as this “makes you realize how fortunate you are.”