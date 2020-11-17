Ho-ho-ho!
Santa Claus is set to arrive at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Saturday, Nov. 28, at noon, according to a press release.
People can meet outside the mall’s main entrance near Verizon Wireless and watch as Santa is escorted by the Yuba City police and fire departments with lights and sirens to welcome him.
After the arrival, people can parade along with Santa as he makes the trip to his holiday lodge near the food court across from Free Time Java.
The arrival will be followed by performances from Riley’s Cheer Academy and Riley’s Gymnastics Academy.
There will be room for spacing out in line and there will also be photo opportunities.
Santa will be at the Marketplace from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23, Mondays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Santa takes a break Mondays through Saturdays from 3-4 p.m. and Sundays from 2:30-3 p.m., according to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace website.
There are also virtual Santa visits available with a reservation.
For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.