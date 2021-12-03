After a long trip from the North Pole, Santa Claus is expected to land at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City on Sunday.
With an escort by the Yuba City police and fire departments, Santa is slated to arrive at 10 a.m. outside at the north entrance near the food court of the mall.
According to a news release, the first 100 children waiting for Santa will receive a special treat. Santa also will be available for short visits and photos until 11 a.m. After, he will be hosting a special story time event with Mrs. Claus.
Pre-registration is required for the event. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/nrv9canw.