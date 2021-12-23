Marysville resident Mike Dean and his wife, Maggie, really love Christmas. So much so that they deck their house out with thousands of holiday lights and have even dressed up like Santa and Mrs. Claus for the past few years.
“We just try to do something to bring people joy around the holidays,” said Dean.
Dean said he and his wife both had a great affinity for Christmas before they met but after marrying, their shared love of the season led to the tradition they now share with the community.
“It just keeps growing and growing each year,” said Dean. “Way back, we started with just the lights on the house and kept adding more because it made people happy.”
This year, Dean said he has an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 holiday lights on his home – a feat that takes about 150 hours to set up, he said.
“There are 8,000 lights on the giant Christmas tree on the roof alone,” said Dean. “It is 21-feet tall.”
He has also turned his driveway into Santa’s workshop, complete with a snow machine, where he sits in a sleigh on weekends during the holiday season to take photos with children.
“Nowadays, things are just so expensive,” said Dean. “Not every parent can afford to take their children to the mall for a photo, so we do the photos free of charge so kids can still have that experience.”
Dean said the visit to Santa is the highlight of the season for some kids and all of the hard work that goes into his display is worth it when he sees the expressions on the little one’s faces.
“You can get a little worn out, but when you see the kids smiling, it keeps you going,” said Dean. “... We just want everyone to enjoy and have a Merry Christmas.”
The Dean’s home is located at 825 Sixth St. in Marysville.
For more information, visit the Santa on Sixth Facebook page.