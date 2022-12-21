Waffle Wednesday 2.jpg

Visitors eat a waffle breakfast during Waffle Wednesday at the Senior Center in Yuba City.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Seniors and community volunteers gathered for the Yuba City Senior Center’s monthly Waffle Wednesday breakfast in order to spread holiday cheer to its regular visitors. Waffles, sausages, coffee and photos with Santa Claus were available for all in attendance.

The event is normally held on the last Wednesday of each month, but Wednesday’s breakfast was moved up due to the Senior Center’s closure over the holidays, Recreation Supervisor Jessica Chiechi said. Waffle Wednesdays are also a way to introduce new visitors and community members to the Senior Center, she said. 

Tags

Recommended for you