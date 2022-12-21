Seniors and community volunteers gathered for the Yuba City Senior Center’s monthly Waffle Wednesday breakfast in order to spread holiday cheer to its regular visitors. Waffles, sausages, coffee and photos with Santa Claus were available for all in attendance.
The event is normally held on the last Wednesday of each month, but Wednesday’s breakfast was moved up due to the Senior Center’s closure over the holidays, Recreation Supervisor Jessica Chiechi said. Waffle Wednesdays are also a way to introduce new visitors and community members to the Senior Center, she said.
“This is kind of like an orientation for new visitors. It’s a way to reach out and learn about our programs and ways to get involved in an environment that’s not intimidating,” Chiechi said.
On Wednesday, former Yuba City Councilmember Manny Cardoza dressed as Santa Claus to take photos with visitors and pass out candy canes. For older residents, the Senior Center is sometimes the only place seniors have to socialize and participate in holiday activities, Cardoza said.
“A lot of them don’t have family to spend time with, so I wanted to dress up this year to spread some cheer and joy to the seniors,” he said.
Cardoza said he also has nearly 40 years of experience dressing as Santa for malls and family events, but this was his first time volunteering for the Senior Center.
Members of the Senior Commission and Yuba City City Council volunteered to prepare breakfast and interact with Senior Center visitors. Councilmember Mike Pasquale helped cook waffles and sausage in order to bring more attention to the event.
“I haven’t been to the Senior Center in years, but I heard about this event at our last meeting and decided to help out. I just wanted to bring more attention to our seniors,” he said.
Senior Commissioner Tony Kurlan believes that Waffle Wednesdays bring all members of the community together regardless of age or occupation.
“We have a good cross section of people at these breakfast events: Old, young, city officials, police, public workers. Everyone comes together to support us seniors and one another,” Kurlan said.
Waffle Wednesdays are possible due to donations from the community and other visitors, Chiechi said.
The Senior Center is located at 777 Ainsley Ave. in Yuba City and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.