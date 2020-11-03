Nancy Santana and Lakhvir Ghag were leading, as of late evening Tuesday, in a field of seven candidates for two seats on the Live Oak City Council.
Santana was in first place with 617 votes; Ghag followed with 509 votes.
Ghag and Aleks Tica were incumbents. Tica was in third place with 453 votes.
The numbers are not final. Sutter County election officials counted all early ballots and posted those numbers after the polls closed at 8 p.m. That meant a total of 2,838 votes had been counted for the race. No further updates were expected Tuesday evening.
Other candidates: Jeramy Chapdelaine had 407; Dale Carlson had 328 votes; Cruz Mora had 273; and Johnny Ceballos had 251 votes.