The Colusa County Office of Education has reinstituted its School Attendance Review Board (SARB) for the 2023/24 school year after operating without it for over two decades, officials said.

Because of the recent trend of chronic absenteeism in Colusa County and the state as a whole, Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael West believed that reviving SARB was essential. In 2022, 26.3% of students in Colusa County and 30% of students statewide were chronically absent.

