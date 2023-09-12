The Colusa County Office of Education has reinstituted its School Attendance Review Board (SARB) for the 2023/24 school year after operating without it for over two decades, officials said.
Because of the recent trend of chronic absenteeism in Colusa County and the state as a whole, Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael West believed that reviving SARB was essential. In 2022, 26.3% of students in Colusa County and 30% of students statewide were chronically absent.
SARBs are instated throughout California to help truant or recalcitrant students and their guardians solve school attendance and behavior problems through school and community resources.
According to the state Department of Education, a student is considered chronically absent if they miss over 10% – approximately 18 or more days – of the total school days in a year, including both excused and unexcused absences.
The Colusa County Office of Education maintains separate definitions for truancy and chronic absenteeism, both of which can require different approaches to resolve. Truancy only counts a student’s unexcused absences, places an emphasis on violations of school rules and may require legal or administrative solutions. Chronic absenteeism includes all types of absences, emphasizes the impact of missed school days and may require community-based solutions.
County officials said that students who are frequently absent are often at risk of falling behind academically, which can result in poor reading abilities in younger students and lower graduation rates for high school students.
In order to reduce absenteeism and remove barriers to education, the Colusa County Office of Education will utilize multiple agencies including Colusa County Department of Health & Human Services, Colusa County Department of Behavioral Health, Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children, local law enforcement and community members.
Colusa County SARB has three tiers of intervention which focus on establishing a positive and engaging relationship with students and their families, officials said.
The Office of Education hopes that by reinstating SARB, staff will be able to engage students and parents, recognize and reward improved attendance, provide early outreach services, monitor attendance data and develop responses to barriers.
“Some absences are unavoidable, and when these instances arise it is important to maintain open communication with your child’s teacher,” West said in a statement. “Consistently attending school is a fundamental skill crucial for achieving success in both academic endeavors and life beyond the classroom.”
For more information about the SARB process, visit the Colusa County Office of Education website at www.ccoe.net.