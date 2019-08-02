Simple Surveying:
Marysville and Pot: A straw poll
While by no means scientific, the informal pie-chart polls we take via our website, www.appealdemocrat.com, can give us an indication about local sentiments.
We’ve been curious about how people view the direction city leaders are going on issues of sales and licensing of cannabis facilities – medicinal, laboratory, perhaps commercial sales.
So far there have been 467 votes. Here are the choices and percentages:
– Marijuana is a serious drug; they should not allow it: 21 percent.
– Medical dispensing is OK; they should stop there: 12 percent.
– There’s nothing wrong with it; they should embrace it: 33 percent.
– Marysville is doing fine; other governments should follow suit: 33 percent.
You can participate by finding the pie chart on our home page and casting your vote.
Comments:
Marysville and Pot: Facebook comments
We also asked for comments on our Facebook page:
“While most local governments are having as little as possible to do with marijuana, the city of Marysville is embracing marijuana ... What do you think about the situation?” Here’s a smattering of comments.
– Scott Sharrock: Marysville aggressively opposed weed for decades, and strongly prosecuted people charged with related offenses. Marysville has been financially inept for a long time, and while it’s hypocritical it’s a wise move as, if actually managed, the revenues could really turn things around for Marysville.
– Thomas Sara Bowles: Make Marysville great again. You’re going the wrong way!
– Gail Parrish: “Pot For Potholes” hahaha. The revenue it will bring to the city is a good thing!
Fun- and fan-dom:
Why “Shark Week” in Yuba-Sutter?
Joanne Nance, a Yuba- Sutter local, used to live in Florida, where she spent a lot of time near sharks.
She used to take her son (now 13) to various conservation centers and even enrolled him into nature-based hands-on schools. He grew to love sharks and marine life.
Today, Benjamin Nance is a freshman at CORE Charter school and has hopes of studying marine biology at Jackson Univerisity in Florida.
How does he feel about Shark Week on TV?
He thinks Hollywood puts too much emphasis on sharks being the villains and hopes to educate people on the true character of sharks and other marine animals.
– By Veronica Catlin
