Helping out: Area Lions Clubs are giving away coats today
The Yuba-Sutter “Free Coats for Kids & Adults Giveaway” is today from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Camp Singer, 1023 14th St., Marysville.
This is the 23rd annual giveaway and anyone who needs warm clothing for the winter months is invited to show up and browse the racks and pick out something that fits them. Sponsored by Sunset Buttes and Peach Bowl Lions clubs, they reportedly have more than 2,500 coats available. They have an assortment of sizes and styles, as well as some other items such as hats and gloves.
Lions Club members put hundreds of hours into the event through the year, gathering up the goods.
For more information, call Dianne Overton at 674-2150.
Word on the Street: Are you going to vote? What issues are important?
Cirbey Taylor, 29, Olivehurst
Q: Do you plan on voting?
A: Yes. I vote every year.
Q: What issues do you need candidates to address in order to get your vote?
A: I think they need to focus on our public school systems, bullying especially. I also think they need to do something about how lessons are taught. All of the kids are educated the same, when everyone is different and learns differently.
Q: Are there any other issues you think need to be addressed?
A: There needs to be more services for the homeless. They just got kicked out of their camps at the river bottoms but there’s no where for them to go. Too many people have the mindset that they choose to be homeless but that’s not the case for everyone. We don’t know their stories. But no one deserves to be treated like they’re not human.
Your Comments: Local voting issues
We’re always curious about what local voters believe are the most important local issues, so we asked our Facebook friends to chime in. Here are a couple responses:
– Kayla Bandurske: In Linda, we need side walks and parks around our schools and its neighborhood. I want more details on the building plans with the new middle school. A pause on any franchise permits. And they need to do something with the abandoned mall. Convert it to housing/shelter or just tear it down.
– Jaek Hartley: Money for: Mental hospitals, rehabs, jails, cheap lodging for the homeless (to use as a stepping stone to get them on their feet). Not spend millions on housing that a good portion (no, not all) of these folks will tear apart. Because then, ... we’re spending money on fixing their ... decision-making.
