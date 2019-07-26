RECOMMENDATION:
A new generation; a new Lion King
Disney announced two years ago that a Lion King remake was in the works; after a long wait for Disney lovers, the film premiered last weekend, breaking some box office records.
Nai Saefong, Yuba-Sutter resident, said people should see it. “The Lion King” was one of the first movies she saw after immigrating to America from Thailand as a child.
“Besides that I wanted to see it because of all the hype. Plus, Beyoncé is in it.”
She took her daughter to Cinemark Theatres a few days after it premiered to avoid crowds. She was excited to share a piece of her childhood and wasn’t disappointed.
– By Veronica Catlin
FUNDRAISING EVENT:
Buy a pizza, help a good neighbor
People are chipping in to support a Yuba City man badly beaten after confronting a would-be car thief. Karl Sanders suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken nose, fractured ribs, collapsed lung and more. He’ll be missing a lot of work while he recuperates and neighbors donated to a GoFundMe campaign, raising $4,727.
Additionally, pizza restaurateur Jim King is aiming his “Slice of Respect” fundraising program Sanders’ way. Rolling Stone Pizza plans to hand out some 400 personal pizzas in exchange for cash contributions of $10 or more August 8, from 4 pm. until sold out, at New Earth Market at 1475 Tharp Road. Sierra Central Credit Union and Sunrise Motors will both match up to $2,000.
– By Steve Miller
MEMORIES:
50 years after the moon landing
– Haley Hayes: I think it’s amazing and necessary to explore. We can’t be the only planet in the solar system with living things on it. But I also feel like we should be exploring our oceans a little more as well. ...
– Gail Parrish: I was 14 and I remember going outside and looking up at the moon in hopes of seeing something, lol. I was truly amazed that we Americans were able to put men on the moon.