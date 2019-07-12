RECOMMENDATION:
If you want a copy of this musical gem, you better hurry
The good news: Local musician Bert Johnson’s self-produced album, “I’m the Lucky One” is sweet to the ears and generous: there are 18 tracks, all enjoyable, including covers of some classics and several genres, including country, bluegrass, rock and folk. (And the best tracks are the ones he wrote.)
The scary news: It was a short production run and there is only a handful of CDs left for purchase. If you want to get in on this local musical pro’s collection of goodness, head out to the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors (open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, at 5865 A Road, Marysville), where they’re on sale. (Johnson, a Vietnam veteran, is a longtime supporter of the museum and all proceeds from CD sales go into the museum’s coffers.)
– Steve Miller
PRIORITIES:
Yuba City Mayor works on small and efficient local government
Editor’s Note: We’ve been asking area leaders to share, in their own words, what they view as their top priorities. Here is a response from Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris.
Who: “I was born here in Yuba City and raised my family here. I am primarily a father of three and grandfather of three (soon to be four!). I have been in public service, primarily as a first responder, my entire career.”
Public Service: “I am proud to be serving as the mayor of Yuba City and on several different community boards and commissions. Community is a pretty broad term, but in the most common sense, Yuba-Sutter is my community. I believe in small government, as little fluff and as much efficiency as possible. That is not to say the ‘system’ is always amicable to that approach, but I do my best despite the occasional frustrations.
WORD ON THE STREET:
Thoughts on homelessness
Homelessness is still one of Yuba-Sutter’s biggest community issues. Here’s part one of three local perspectives on local homelessness.
Todd Bradfield, 40
Yuba City
Q: How do you feel about our local homelessness issues?
A: It’s sad. Especially towards the river. I wish there was something that could be done. It’s just hard to figure out what. It’s sad for our community to be so small compared to other places but we have this big issue.
Q: Has homelessness always been an issue since you’ve been in the area?
A: I’ve lived in Yuba City most of my life but it’s progressed over the years. It has never been no where near what it is today. It’s an accumulation of people on drugs – but it’s not all self-choice. This is California. It’s a hard place to live.
Q: How has it affected your family or business?
A: It puts a burden on everyone who lives here.
– By Veronica Catlin