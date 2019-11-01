Your Comments: Hard Rock rocks out with Def Leppard
We asked our Facebook friends for comments about their memories of rockers Def Leppard and mentioned that two tickets would be randomly awarded to someone who replied ... the memories flowed and more than a hundred of you replied overnight.
Winners of the tickets: Julie Gill Shuffield. Here’s her comment (more comments on our Forum page):
– “Hysteria” was the anthem of my sophomore year. Every adventure involved listening to their cassette tape. I distinctly remember listening as we drove to go tubing down the Yuba River and I think of those carefree days every time I hear songs from that album. I am so proud of the leadership and tenacious dedication it took to bring Hard Rock to Yuba County! Bravo.
Word on the Street: How are you being affected by the PGE power shutoffs?
Dana Burroughs, 56, Loma Rica:
Q: Have you been affected by the power shut-offs?
A: Yes. It was bad. They last shut our power off Saturday afternoon and turned it back on yesterday. Four nights, three days. The worst is not having any water.
Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?
A: Most of us who live up here remember the Cascade fire. Yes it’s an inconvenience but I don’t want to lose my house.
Q:What do you think PGE should do from here?
A: We’ve had more days without power this month (October) than with. I just hope we don’t have too much more of this, however, I’ve ordered a generator so if it happens down the line we’ll still have power.
(See another opinion inside and more in Sunday/Monday editions.)
Recommendation: Celebrate life and the dead at a memorial park
From Aztec and Baile Folklorico (Mexican folk dancers) to food, games and live music, event producer Wally Alvarado said there will be ample activities at the free Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration planned today at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary.
“We will even have a 20-foot movie screen to project the movie ‘Coco,’” said Alvarado.
According to Alvarado, there will be a community altar where attendees are encouraged to leave photos, candles or notes of remembrance of loved ones. There will be some 20 local vendors, crafts and sugar skull painting as well.
The event will be from 3-8 p.m. at the cemetery at 4900 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst.