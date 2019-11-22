Sunday Recommendation: A gaggle of guitarists? An assemblage of axes?
You might commonly encounter a classical guitarist playing a six-string instrument. But a Yuba Sutter Arts event will feature seven guitarists playing 52 strings.
The Multi-String Guitar Ensemble will take to the stage at the Burrows Theater at 624 E St. in Marysville at 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 24).
“This concert will showcase the rich sounds of some very unique instruments: 7- and 11-string guitars that expand the beauty of the classical guitar aesthetic,” according to a YSA news release.
Founding member Matthew Grasso is a guitarist, composer and arranger who began playing at age 12. He currently serves on the faculty at Sacramento City College, Yuba Community College and American River College.
“One performance is worth 10 lessons,” he said. “And you must love every note you play, whether a simple exercise, a single note, or a composition ... it’s all the same.
Survey Says: How confident are you about things?
Our current online, informal survey asks respondents how confident they are ... in the president, in congress, in state government, local government, the economy and more. It takes just a few minutes to complete (depending on how involved you get in writing comments). If you would like to chip in, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConfidencePart2 or go to our website at appealdemocrat.com and click on the survey header.
Some things we’re noticing as responses come in:
– We ask what age group respondents are members of. So far all but one of the 74 participants (as of Friday afternoon) are members of the 30 through 49, the 50 through 69, or the 70 and older groups. One solitary respondent represents those 29 or younger.
– Yuba City residents comprise just more than 50 percent of the respondents. The rest are about equally spread out around the rest of the region.
Your Comments: What do you think of the camping ordinances?
We recently asked our Facebook friends to chime in about Yuba and Sutter counties’ new camping ordinances, which prohibit camping and storage of personal property on private and on some public lands.
“Do you think the ordinances address the real problem? Will the new rules have a positive effect?” A few of the replies:
– Lori Duke Woodel: So glad to see these new laws protecting our communities, our levees, our river. This will help keep our areas clean and safe.
– Deanna Zimmerman: How about caring more about protecting the health and safety of people, and keeping them “clean and safe?”
– Lori Duke Woodel: Deanna Zimmerman: protecting our levees by preventing erosion will save all of us from flooding/levee breeches. That is the most important thing for our community, including homeless. ...