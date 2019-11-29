Happening tonight: In a town named Tuna on Christmas Eve day
These guys are busy: two actors doing 24 characters – and they’re “eccentric characters.”
The shenanigans of the residents of a tiny Texas town provide subject matter for the two-man comedy, “A Tuna Christmas.”
Local actors Jeff Graham and Travis Leonard portray off-beat characters grappling with quirky issues the day before Christmas – it’s been described as an affectionate commentary and satire on life in a small Southern community.
The Yuba Sutter Arts production plays tonight (Nov. 30) at
7 p.m. at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Additional night performances will be Dec. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and matinee performances are Sunday and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20, students 18 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Go to yubasutterarts.org for information.
Your Comments: The state of California: take it or leave it?
We asked our Facebook followers, “When you hear someone say, “We’re moving out of this crazy state first chance we get,” what do you think? ‘I’ll be right behind you?’ or ‘Don’t let the door hit you?’” We had close to 200 responses ... about evenly divided. A couple examples:
-- Sarah Leon: This state use to be great and I use to be proud to say I’m a Californian when I would visit places outta state, now I’m just ashamed to say I live here. I plan on leaving just as soon as I can save enough to leave, but with all that I’m taxed with, and cost of living here, it sure is hard to save anything at all!
-- Diane Funston: I love it here. Would never leave. My mother and another family friend are moving here in the summer next year from New York State. Love the weather, active lifestyle: gardening, long growing season, everything. Moving here has opened up so many opportunities. Love it!
Read more comments in tomorrow’s edition.
Survey Says: How’s your confidence holding up?
In our informal, online survey, we’re asking how confident you are about leaders and your well-being. Compared to six months ago, respondents are more in the middle. Except in this one: How confident are you in the president?” Just over 51 percent said “high” and 42 percent said “low.”
Six months ago, when asked, “How confident are you in our place in the world?”: 34 percent said high; now, it hovers at 26 percent.
The survey will be open through next Sunday. Go to our website at appealdemocrat.com, click on the survey header, and find a link to the poll; or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConfidencePart 2.