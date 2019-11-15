Survey says: How confident are you feeling?
We’re checking back six months later with our informal, online confidence survey. Here’s what we’re seeing as of Friday evening:
– We asked, “what’s your level of confidence in the president?” Six months ago, 50 percent of respondents said their confidence was high; 36 percent said low. Now, those with lots of confidence and those with little confidence are neck and neck, at 48 percent each.
– What’s your confidence in Congress? Last May, only 3 percent said their confidence was high. And 62 percent said low. Looks like a repeat, six months later, with just shy of 70 percent of respondents expressing low confidence in the Congress.
The survey will be open for a couple more weeks and we’d love to have you rate your confidence in things and leave comments. Go to: surveymonkey.com/r/ConfidencePart2 or go to our website at appealdemocrat.com and click on the survey header to get to a link.
Your Comments: What’s your take on public impeachment hearings?
We invited comments from our Facebook friends about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump -- the hearings became open to the public this past week. Here’s a sampling of comments:
Joseph Moye: The times they are a changing again, the focus of our leaders is firmly entrenched on themselves. Our needs and our concerns as citizens has been supplanted by this investigation and it will probably not reach an actionable conclusion. What a waste of money and time.
Diana Douglas Goodman: A total embarrassing show. There is so many things that are more important. Can’t they just get back to work?
Aaron Watkins: I would say that there is almost nothing more important than making sure our elections are conducted fairly without outside interference, no? Kinda the whole foundation of our democracy.
Years ago: From the Nov. 17, 1934, Appeal-Democrat:
We found this gem from 85 years ago in the “Yuba-Sutter Close-Ups” column in California’s oldest daily newspaper:
“Jerry the jail cat at Yuba City is roaming about in the sheriff’s office these days, giving off a series of raucous meows. He is lonesome. The county jail, where Jerry is a pet of the prisoners and a nemesis to mice, has been empty for a week ... the longest period without inmates in years ... and there is no one for him to pal around with.
“The last prisoner to check out of the jail left a note tacked on the inner door: please be good to the cat.
“Jerry is hoping a good crime wave gets under way soon.”