Get your zombie persona down
Ripped clothes and fake blood on people who look dead ... that’ll be the annual Zombie Walk, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts.
“People are going to look pretty messed up,” said David Read, YSA executive director. “It’s going to be a sight, but it’s still family friendly. No one is going to be jumping out of dark closets to freak people out.”
Read said the Zombie Walk will include arts, crafts, face painting, professional make-up artists, vendors, and the Twin Cities Dancers, who will perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” several times throughout the day.
“They have Zombie Walks in different cities across the U.S. It was another one of those ‘Why not here?’ things,” Read said.
The Zombie Walk will happen today from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m at Rockabetty’s, 561 Second St., Yuba City. Admission is free.
Are you excited about the opening of Hard Rock?
We asked our Facebook friends how they feel about the Hard Rock casino opening next week; and what they would next like to see developed in the area. Here’s a smattering of their opinions:
– Angie Archer Gates: I’m beyond excited! I went yesterday for an event and saw approximately 75 or so employees at work. Employees aged from early 20s up to I would say mid-70s. All of them working, smiling and employed! This is just the start. I can’t wait to see what will follow. Food, hotels, businesses that will bring even more jobs. Bring it on!
– Tina Moore: I say a mixture of a Great America and a Water Park something for kids and family to do together without having to drive for hours.
– Kathy Sharpe: ... very misleading on the location. People from out of the area will wonder when they arrive in the middle of Yuba County. Sacramento gets credit when it wasn’t the county that made the deal.
This week 75 years ago:
From the Saturday, Oct. 28, 1944, edition of the Appeal-Democrat, California’s oldest daily newspaper:
“Within the next week the local community will be called upon to provide living accommodations for as many as 400 couples. This was the basis of an urgent demand today for a new register of rooms, apartments, houses and ‘what have you’ for the reception of the new personnel center population coming to Camp Beale from Monterey. The first contingents of the center are to be installed at Beale next week. Many of them are brining their families and, according to Marysville district chamber of commerce officers, ‘there just isn’t any place to put them.’”