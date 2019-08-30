Recommendation:
Blues under the tall pines
Labor Day weekend is getting busier in Yuba-Sutter. Among the offerings: The Brownsville Blues Festival. It’s been an annual event for a couple decades or so. It’s a fun venue, upper county cool and in the shade of the tall pines at the little Brownsville Amphitheater.
Bands include: Willie G, Tia Carroll, Andy Santana, Johnny Tsunami and the Hurricanes and Volker Strifler.
Generally there are a few hundred people that show up. Maybe more. It’s a lot of neighbors getting together ... and they welcome folks from around the area.
It runs noon to dusk on Sunday at the amphitheater at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. It costs just $20 to get in.
Word on the street:
Let’s talk local politics
Election time is approaching and we’re curious as to what locals think should be local candidates’ priorities.
Eduardo Oschoa, 22, Yuba City:
Oschoa is a lifelong Yuba City resident and said favorite changes have been the Plumas and Marysville shopping districts. He said they were good for the community.
Q: What issues do you think candidates should be addressing?
A: The garbage at the Feather River. I know that homeless people live down there and it’s sad but I like to go on morning jogs and walk under the bridge. It’s hard with all of the trash. It’s a real eyesore down there.
Q: Do you have any suggestions?
A: More community service groups to organize and help clean it up.
Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
I can’t imagine there’s anyone who hasn’t some connection to Alzheimer’s, the progressive, irreversible neurological disorder and most common form of dementia.
It might be a spouse, a parent, an uncle or aunt, or a close friend ... Alzheimer’s sneaks up on a person, takes away their memory and confidence and presence; replaces those things with confusion, fear and anxiety. It leaves the survivors mourning for a lost loved one who is still alive, just not there.
Fight back by joining up with a big part of our community to support the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It starts at Gauche Park Saturday with registration at 8 a.m.; a ceremony at 9 a.m. and a group walk at 9:30 a.m.