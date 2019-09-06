Happening: Walk to End Alzheimer’s this morning
Charlotte Mattocks said on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website that she remembers her mom, Helen, going from a beautiful, healthy, loving, and giving person to someone who could do nothing for herself.
She said the disease not only devastates the person that has the illness, but the family. Her mother lived with it for 15 years. Mattocks said her family is grateful for the Alzheimer’s Association and research. They will participate in today’s Yuba City walk, as team “Just call me Helen.”
The annual walk starts out at Gauche Park in Yuba City. Registration is at 8:30, and the walks (a one-mile and a two-mile) start at 9:30. Anyone can still register to take part, join a team, or make a donation.
–Veronica Catlin, vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com.
Quotable:
”She’s gone a little bit each day. Someday she won’t know me, but so far it hasn’t happened.”
Marty Brown, talking about caring for her 88-year-old mother, Betty Everett, who lives at the Gardens and Alzheimer’s Care and Dementia Care facility owned by Adventist Health/Rideout.
“I say, ‘Mom, I don’t know what I would do without you,” and she says the same thing. It tears you up.”
On the scene: Cowgirl Soiree did not disappoint
The “cowgirl spirit” was celebrated yesterday as some 200 women filled the Red Roof Ranch barn room in Live Oak – with mimosas in hand, smiles on faces, food on the tables, and fingers crossed to win a raffle at the third annual Cowgirl Soiree.
“This was my first time attending and it felt really good to be a part of such a different experience,” said Lyndsey Deveraux, 30, a Yuba-Sutter native. “I come from a family of agriculture. It’s a huge part of not just this community, but everywhere because we produce for places all over.”
Deveraux said the experience was like no other and she felt honored to pay tribute to the women in agriculture and the future farmers of America. She said she would definitely be interested in returning next year.
–Veronica Catlin, vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com.