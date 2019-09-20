Word on the Street:
Residents comment on city improvements
People who were recently out and about in Marysville stopped to talk about what can be done to make the city better than what it is now.
Stormie Adamson, 25 Browns Valley
Adamson said she grew up in the area and that Marysville would be a better place if people cleaned up after themselves.
Q: What do you think can be fixed or improved in Marysville?
A: The homeless and their messes around town and at the river bottoms. You can tell which areas they use as their dumping grounds.
Q: Why is that an issue for you?
A: I grew up in Marysville and fishing in the rivers. You can’t do that anymore. And the people down there can be disrespectful. They act like they own the property. That’s what upsets a lot of people about the situation.
Q: What’s the solution?
A: For everyone to clean up after themselves or a camp or specific spot for the homeless. They shouldn’t live in what’s supposed to be our recreation area.
Priorities:
Wheatland mayor outlines goals
The Appeal has been querying people in area leadership roles about their top goals, in their own words:
Joe Henderson is a lifelong area resident and serves as Wheatland mayor. The general manager of Reclamation District 1001 also sits on various government and non-profit boards.
No. 1: “The first responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and good order of our communities. In the controversy over the recent tax increase, Measure K, it was billed as a measure to primarily ensure public safety staffing and services could be maintained. From my perspective, public safety is the first priority of government and therefore, should never be imperiled. It should never be taken hostage or threatened for purposes of forcing support for a tax increase.
Survey Sez:
The finale: Rate your favorite guitarist
In honor of the impending opening of our Hard Rock hotel and casino, a brand famous for its collection of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia, we decided to find out who the most popular guitar virtuosos are with local residents.
The current standings: 1. Jimi Hendrix; 2. Stevie Ray Vaughan; 3. Eric Clapton; 4. BB King; 5. Carlos Santana; 6-7. Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen; 8. Pete Townshend; 9. Prince; 10. David Gilmour; 11. Jerry Garcia.
Polling will be open for another 10 days. Then we’ll see if we can find out if the new, local Hard Rock will decorate with any of the memorabilia of our local favorites.
Go to the Appeal website at appealdemocrat.com and click into the “Rank the ‘guitar wizard’ finalists” box (outside the paywall) and then click through to the survey.