The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market returns today (Saturday) and will take place every Saturday through the end of September.
Desiree Silva, market manager, said it will look different this year because they have to follow new guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. There won’t be the normal volume of vendors this season and there won’t be craft vendors – only certified growers and vendors that provide food.
She said not having crafters may last through the whole season or until the state gives the all-clear for them to come back.
Silva said that each vendor be spaced out to provide social distancing and vendors will wear face masks and gloves and more. Signs will be posted at every entry in regards to rules – such as social distancing.
Silva said each vendor can require that customers wear facial coverings if they choose but it’s not necessary to enter the farmers market. They’re also not supposed to handle customers’ reusable bags, Silva said.
“The gist is the customers are coming and picking up their fresh fruit and produce and going as they would in a grocery store,” Silva said. “I know I’m going to have people sit around the fountain (and socialize). I will say please practice social distancing but it’s kind of discouraged ... This season is kind of to support your local farmers and get your goodies.”
The market will be from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City.
“It’s important that the community know that we appreciate you,” Silva said. “We just ask that everyone be courteous of what the rules and regulations are for us to continue for the season.”