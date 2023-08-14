Family SOUP of Yuba City is gearing up to host its Bistro in the Buttes fundraiser on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Artisan Community Garden located next to the Sutter County Museum.
Family SOUP is a local nonprofit organization that seeks to support children with special needs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 16% of children in the U.S. have a developmental disability, which organizers said translates to approximately 5,000 children in the tri-county area of Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa. Family SOUP offers emotional support to these families with additional resources to help parents learn about their child’s disability and ways to guide their child in reaching their full potential.
Some of these programs include sponsoring Able Riders Therapeutic Horseback Riding at Youthful Courage Stables in Yuba City, TEEM-G Support Group for teens, Mornings in the Garden, Sibling Support Group, and Lego Club. Bistro in the Buttes helps fund these efforts in addition to the group's other ongoing community related support efforts.
“Our Bistro in the Buttes fundraiser is a celebration of the spirit of families and their children in their everyday efforts to achieve the most fulfilling quality of life possible,” said Leanne Cox, one of Family SOUP’s new co-executive directors. “Through your generous donation Family SOUP is able to offer hope, friendship, collaboration with professionals and practical tips. There is no other agency that fills this vital role.”
This year, Bistro in the Buttes will be following a new format by holding a mid-morning brunch catered by Hillcrest Catering. The event will begin with a social hour in which guests are invited to a private tour of the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City and a self-guided tour of the Artisan Community Garden, featuring interactive stations highlighting some of Family SOUP's programs and activities. Entertainment will be provided by local musician Travis Nichols on acoustic guitar. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to bid on raffle and silent auction items donated by area businesses and individuals.
Raffle tickets will be available at the event for $10 each, or six for $50, for a potential grand prize of $500.
For more information, or to be added to the Bistro in the Buttes donor mailing list, email ambers@familysoup.org.
“Please help us continue to provide our local area with these very special services,” said Cox. “Our children are our greatest gift, and they are the very heart of our Bistro in the Buttes.”