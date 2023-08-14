Family SOUP of Yuba City is gearing up to host its Bistro in the Buttes fundraiser on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Artisan Community Garden located next to the Sutter County Museum.

Family SOUP is a local nonprofit organization that seeks to support children with special needs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 16% of children in the U.S. have a developmental disability, which organizers said translates to approximately 5,000 children in the tri-county area of Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa. Family SOUP offers emotional support to these families with additional resources to help parents learn about their child’s disability and ways to guide their child in reaching their full potential.

